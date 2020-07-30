Alphabet is up moderately postmarket (GOOG +1.2% ) following smashed expectations in its Q2 earnings report, with help from strong growth in Google Cloud and other revenues.

Overall revenues declined just 1.7% to $38.29B; revenue ex-TAC was $31.6B, more than $1B better than expected.

A near-double-digit slide in search revenue was heavily mitigated by Cloud revenues that jumped 43%.

Operating income dipped to $6.38B and margin fell to 17% from 24% (though still better than a 15.7% expected).

Net income landed at $6.96B.

Revenue breakout: Google Search and other, $21.3B (down 9.8%); YouTube ads, $3.81B (up 5.8%); Google Network Members properties, $4.74B (down 9.8%); Google Cloud, $3B (up 43%); Google other, $5.1B (up 25.6%); Other Bets, $148M; Hedging gains, $151M.

The company also notes it's authorized $28B more in stock buybacks.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

