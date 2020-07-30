Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) posts in-line FQ1 results despite the pandemic's impact on the automotive and industrial markets.

Advanced Products sales dropped 16% Y/Y versus the 64% gain in last year's quarter. Core Products fell 13% compared to a 31% gain.

Revenue fell across geographies with Europe (-39%) and Japan (-18%) posting the biggest losses.

Automotive (-29%) and Wireless (-33%) took the largest pandemic-related hits while Data Center grew 104% Y/Y to a 12% revenue share.

For FQ2, XLNX sees $730-760M in revenue (consensus: $732.39M) and a 69.5-72.5% gross margin.

Earnings call starts at 5 PM with a webcast here.

Press release.