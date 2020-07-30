"We are pleased to be ready to make gammaCore Sapphire CV available to treat people with known or suspected COVID-19 who are experiencing exacerbation of asthma-related breathing difficulty," says CEO Dan Goldberger. "Our goal is to make this process as simple as possible for all of the patients, physicians and hospitals that would like to use gammaCore Sapphire CV, and we have engaged Premier Pharmacy Services, a national specialty pharmacy, to support its distribution."

The gammaCore Sapphire CV list price is $1,750. electroCore will be offering gammaCore Sapphire CV to all customers for $1,250 until further notice.

electroCore is planning to establish a telehealth option for gammaCore Sapphire CV that will facilitate the immediate processing and fulfillment of a prescription and will provide that information as it becomes available.