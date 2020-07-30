Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) board of directors approves a 4-for-1 stock split, effective August 31. Shares are up 4.4% AH, pushing the stock above $400 for the first time.

Following last quarter's lead, Apple didn't provide guidance for the current quarter.

Fiscal Q3 results beat analyst estimates on the top and bottom line with revenue up 11% on the year to $59.69B.

Q3 revenue breakdown: iPhone, $26.4B (consensus: $22.20B); iPad, $6.6B (consensus: $4.8B); Mac, $7.1B (consensus: $6.03B); Wearables, Home and Accessories, $6.5B (consensus: $5.99B); Services, $13.2B (consensus: $13.13B).

