Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) is up 0.7% after its fiscal Q1 beat, with the sort of healthy metrics you might expect from a quarterly heavily influenced by nationwide stay-at-home orders.

Net bookings (trailing 12 months) rose 17%, to $5.98B, and player engagement was "exceptionally high," CFO/COO Blake Jorgensen says.

Live services and other revenue jumped to $1.1B from $947M (a 16% gain). Net bookings overall jumped to $1.39B from a year-ago $782M (note EA has changed the way it reports net bookings in Q1, and prior periods have been recast for comparability).

In operating metrics, it noted Apex Legends season 5 had engagement reaching highest levels since season 1, and said player acquisition was up more than 100% Y/Y in FIFA, and up nearly 140% in Madden NFL.

Operating cash flow rose to $378M from $158M.

For 2021, it's guiding to net bookings of about $5.95B (above consensus for $5.63B), with EPS of $2.97. It forecasts operating cash flow of $1.85B.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

