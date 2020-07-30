U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) +1.6% after-hours following a slightly lighter than expected adjusted Q2 loss while revenues fell 41% to $2.09B.

Q2 adjusted EBITDA flipped to a $264M loss from a $278 profit in the year-earlier quarter; total steel shipments fell 37% to 2.53M net tons from 4M a year ago.

Q2 average realized net prices fell across segments: flat-rolled fell 7.4% to $721/ton, U.S. Steel Europe slipped 3% to $632/ton, and tubular tumbled 15.5% to $1,288/ton.

Steel shipments also fell broadly: flat-rolled plunged 36% Y/Y to 1.79M net tons, U.S. Steel Europe down 39.2% to 610K tons, and tubular fell 32.3% to 132K tons.

U.S. Steel says North American Flat-rolled segment shipments meaningfully accelerated in late June, resulting in better than expected production efficiencies and cost benefits across mines and steel plants.

"We are encouraged by the recovery in market conditions as automotive original equipment manufacturers are nearing normalized production levels and healthy order activity has continued" into Q3, the company says.

U.S. Steel has said it plans to restart the No. 8 blast furnace at its Gary Works mill in Indiana on Aug. 1 after more than three months of downtime.