Q2 revenue decreased 39.9% to $91.8M; licensed revenue decreased 53.1% to $2.3M; Shack system-wide sales decreased 45.2% to $123.8M.

Q2 operating loss of $24.1M vs. operating income of $11.9M in a year earlier.

Shack-level operating profit fell 94.7% Y/Y to $1.9M, or 2.2% of Shack sales.

Net loss was $18.0M and adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $8.8M, compared to net income of $11.2M and adjusted EBITDA of $25.9M a year earlier. Consensus for adjusted EBITDA in this year's Q2 was a loss of $6.3M.

As of June 24, the company had $190.8M in cash and marketable securities on hand.

Company takes note of a gradual improvement in business as Q2 went on, and into Q3. Guidance is pulled.

Conference call begins at 5 ET.

SHAK -4.5% after hours.

