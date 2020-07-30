World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) agrees to sell its Multi Service payment solutions business to P-E firm Corsair Capital for $275M at closing and deferred payment of $75M, which includes $50M conditioned on Multi Service's achievement of certain financial targets through 2022.
The company says the sale is part of its strategy to focus on core activities; it plans to use the proceeds to pay down debt.
INT shares +2.7% after-hours, as the company also reports better than expected Q2 earnings even as revenues plunge by two-thirds from a year earlier.