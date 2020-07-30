Seeking Alpha
Energy  | On the Move

World Fuel Services sells payment solutions unit for up to $350M

|About: World Fuel Services Corpora... (INT)|By: , SA News Editor

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) agrees to sell its Multi Service payment solutions business to P-E firm Corsair Capital for $275M at closing and deferred payment of $75M, which includes $50M conditioned on Multi Service's achievement of certain financial targets through 2022.

The company says the sale is part of its strategy to focus on core activities; it plans to use the proceeds to pay down debt.

INT shares +2.7% after-hours, as the company also reports better than expected Q2 earnings even as revenues plunge by two-thirds from a year earlier.