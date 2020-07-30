Strata Decision Technology, developer of cloud-based financial planning, analytics and performance tools for healthcare, entered in a definitive agreement to acquire EPSi from Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) +10% AH for $365M.

EPSi is a provider of financial decision support and planning tools for hospitals and health systems.

"This agreement is a triple win for EPSi customers and Allscripts shareholders as it allows us to efficiently recirculate capital, increase our focus on our core businesses, and bring our EPSi customers the benefit of continued investment under new and very strong ownership," Allscripts president and CFO Rick Poulton commented.

Transaction expected to close in later 2020.

On closure, the EPSi customer base and associates will transition to Strata until which the two companies will operate independently.

