World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) is up 5.7% after hours following a bottom-line beat in its Q2 earnings.

Revenues fell nearly 17% to $223.4M (affected by timing of the company's Saudi Arabia event); the company notes YTD revenues are at a record $514.4M (up 14%).

Meanwhile, amid heavier ongoing cost controls, operating income jumped to $55.7M from a year-ago $17.1M, and OIBDA rose to $73.5M from $34.6M.

Net income hit $43.8M, from a year-ago $10.4M.

Average paid subscribers to WWE Network fell 1.5% to 1.66M; ending paid subscribers rose 6%, to 1.69M.

Digital video views rose 10% to 9.9B (a record), and hours consumed rose 15% to a record 374M.

As for use of capital: "Management may resume its opportunistic acquisition of stock under the Company’s $500 million share repurchase program, subject to WWE’s business outlook and liquidity as well as whether share repurchases compare favorably to other capital allocation alternatives."

Conference call at 5 p.m. ET.

