Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) is eliminating 143 more full-time jobs as part of ongoing responses to the COVID-19 impact on air travel.

Shares are down 4.4% after hours.

The cuts come predominantly from the company's Commercial Aviation business: "As the pandemic continues to impact commercial airline travel, we are taking additional actions as part of our comprehensive 16-lever strategy to reduce costs," says CEO Oakleigh Thorne.

Those cuts hit about 14% of the workforce and take effect Aug. 14.

The company's also continuing certain furloughs and maintaining previous salary reductions.