For fiscal Q1, Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) guides $430-445M in revenue (consensus: $438.9M) and non-IFRS EPS $0.26-$0.27 (consensus: $0.29).

In Q4, TEAM added 3,046 net new customers, down 65% Y/Y. Customers totaled 174,097, +14%.

The operating margin rose from 17% in last year's quarter to 19%.

Cash flow from operations totaled $123.3M with free cash flow of $95.7M.

Acquisition: Atlassian buys Jira ITSM and asset management company Mindville for undisclosed terms.

TEAM shares are down 8.9% AH.

Previously: Atlassian EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (Jul. 30 2020)