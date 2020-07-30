2U -5% as earnings miss suppress higher enrollments

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) is down 5% postmarket on missing Q2 earnings consensus despite posting strong growth in revenue from 18% increase in full course equivalent enrollments.

Overall revenue increased 35% Y/Y to $182.7M with graduate program revenue of $115.7M (+14%) and alternative credential revenue of $67M (+97%) taking benefits from Trilogy acquisition not included in the same period last year.

Adj. EBITDA loss of $2.1M, compared to consensus of $9.1M and $15M reported a year ago.

"We delivered a significant improvement in free cash flow in the second quarter and expect to achieve EBITDA profitability next quarter and for the full year," said CFO Paul Lalljie.

Cash balance of $213M, YTD increase of $23.1M reflecting proceeds from the convertible senior notes offering.

Net loss increased $38.2M to $66.2M; GAAP EPS of -$1.03, missing consensus by $0.13.

2U withdrew its 2020 outlook in April, citing the coronavirus-related uncertainties.

