Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) reports Q2 revenue of $462.4M (-11.1% Y/Y), comparable store sales dropped 20.8%.

Operating income decreased 54.0% to $21.1M.

Net income decreased 26.6% to $32.0M or GAAP EPS of $0.30; Adjusted net income decreased 62.2% to $13.4M or non-GAAP EPS of $0.13.

Opened two new stores, ending the quarter with 125 warehouse format stores.

The company reaffirms its intentions to grow new store base by approximately 20% in 2021

