Continuing its lead in providing "All-In-One-App" personal transportation solutions, Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Rentals partnered with SIXT, provider of 280K+ premium vehicles, for the expansion of its services to consumers across U.S.

Commencing this August, Lyft riders in Seattle, Las Vegas, and Miami will be able to rent a SIXT car through the Rentals tab in the Lyft app.

In the upcoming months, Lyft plans to expand to all cities within the SIXT rental network.

