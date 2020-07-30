Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) increases the principal amount of 3.20% notes due 2021 that it can purchase under its previously announced tender offer to $150M from $100M.

The boost comes after Highwoods prices a $400M offering of 2.600% unsecured notes, which were priced to yield 2.645%. That offering is expected to close on Aug. 13.

Proceeds from the notes offering are being used to finance the tender offer and to repay outstanding debt under its $600M revolving credit facility, its $200M unsecured bank term loan, and $100M unsecured bank term loan.