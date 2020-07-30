Communications firm 8x8 (NYSE:EGHT) is down 4.7% postmarket after posting fiscal Q1 earnings with a deeper-than-expected loss despite double-digit revenue gains.

Overall, revenues rose 26% to $121.8M, with service revenues growing more than 27%.

But with a sharp rise in cost of service revenue (62%) and operating expenses rising 23%, operating loss widened to $37.8M from $32.5M.

And net loss swelled to $41.9M from $34.3M.

In operations, it closed 38 new deals with annual recurring revenue greater than $100K. Channel bookings rose 47% (making up 62% of new bookings), and contact center bookings rose 194% (making up 32% of new bookings).

Total ARR is $432.2M (up 30%), and there are 606 customers of ARR greater than $100K.

For Q2, it's guiding to revenue of $125.5M-$126.5M (about 15-16% growth), with service revenue of $117.3M-$118.3M.

