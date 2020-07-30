Cabot Oil & Gas posts Q2 beat, reaffirms full-year production guidance
- Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) +2.4% after-hours as Q2 earnings and revenues beat analyst estimates in a quarter that saw the lowest quarterly average Nymex price on record since Q3 1995.
- Q2 adjusted EBITDAX fell 56% Y/Y to $136.9M; cash flow from operations fell 58% to $136.4M.
- Q2 production slipped 5.1% Y/Y to 2.23B cfe/day (100% natural gas), which Cabot says exceeded the high end of guidance.
- Natural gas price realizations including derivatives fell 33% Y/Y to $1.52/Mcf.
- Cabot forecasts Q3 production of 2.4B-2.45B cfe/day and reaffirms full-year guidance of 2.35B-2.375B cfe/day based on a $575M capital program.
- For 2021, the company expects to deliver similar production volumes as 2020 from a modestly lower maintenance capital program, while generating a free cash flow yield of ~8% and ROCE of 19%-20%.