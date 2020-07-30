During the earnings call, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) CFO Luca Maestri confirms that the iPhone 12 will be delayed by a few weeks, as was suggested by yesterday's Qualcomm full-year forecast.

CEO Tim Cook repeatedly touted the strength of the low-cost iPhone SE that launched earlier this year, saying the model is leading to a higher switcher rate than last year.

The iPhone 11 also continued its strong cycle.

Apple shares are up 6.1% AH.

