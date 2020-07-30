SM Energy (NYSE:SM) -3.7% AH, said Q2 capital expenditures of $170.9M were 26% below guidance primarily reflecting lower costs as well as timing of certain activity.

Reported net loss of $89.3M, compared with net income of $50.4M, a year ago.

The Company generated free cash flow of $27.9M vs. negative cash flow of $36.2M, a year ago.

Outstanding principal amount of long-term debt was reduced by $219M, as a result of the debt exchange transactions. Net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDAX was 2.45x.

Total production volumes were down 10% to 11,184 Mboe resulted from voluntary curtailment of approximately 3,000 Boe/d, primarily in the Midland Basin, due to low oil prices,as well as delayed start-up of all Midland Basin completions during the quarter.

Average realized price per Boe of $15.18 was down 54% Y/Y.

Guided fiscal year production of 44-46 MMBoe (49%-50% oil). Q3 production anticipated between 10.5-11.0 MMBoe (~48% oil).