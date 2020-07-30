ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) expects production curtailments in the current quarter to be roughly half as much as in Q2, and it expects to restore most of its output by the end of September, CEO Ryan Lance said during today's earnings conference call.

Conoco's Q2 total production excluding Libya fell 24% Y/Y, but Lance sees his company, with ~$13B in liquidity, as well positioned to benefit from an inevitable recovery in crude prices.

Lance said he is encouraged by the low premiums needed to secure acquisitions in the U.S. shale sector, but any deal must fit Conoco' financial framework of having a low cost of supply and be able to compete for capital with its existing portfolio.

But shares fell 5.7% in today's trade following Q2 results, with analysts such as BMO's Phillip Jungwirth citing "muddy results" from a "throwaway quarter" given the company's significant output curtailments.