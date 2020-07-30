Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) says it plans to operate its 15 refineries at up to 79% of their combined total throughput capacity of 3.15M bbl/day in Q3, as demand remains reduced because of COVID-19.

The refiner plans for its eight Gulf Coast refineries to operate at 1.4M-1.45M bbl/day during the quarter, the company during today's earnings conference call.

Valero President Lane Riggs said the company expects demand will increase so that inventories will match the pre-COVID five-year average sometime in 2021.

Company execs said demand for gasoline and diesel reached 85%-90% of normal during Q2 after bottoming at a respective 50% and 70% in April, while demand for jet fuel recovered to 50% of normal after tumbling to 30% in April.

Valero reported an adjusted Q2 loss compared to a year-ago profit, as throughput tumbled 22% Y/Y and refining margins plunged 58%.