Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) is up 5.8% postmarket after beating on top and bottom lines in its Q2 earnings, with broadband gains making up for declines in video.

Overall revenues increased fractionally to $2.47B.

Operating income rose to $508.7M from $482.5M. And net income rose to $111.3M from a year-ago $86.4M.

In operating metrics, unique residential customer relationships grew 1.8%; residential revenue per customer relationship fell 0.4% to $144.38.

Residential broadband RGUs logged a best-ever quarterly net add of 70,000, vs 13,000 a year ago. Residential video RGUs fell 35,000, vs. a decline of 21,000 a year ago.

Business services revenue rose 2.2% (Enterprise & Carrier up 3%, SMB up 1.7%). And Altice Mobile has more than 140,000 since its September launch.

Revenue breakout: Broadband, $920.4M (up 14.2%); Video, $952.5M (down 6.5%); Telephony, $117.3M (down 21.9%); Business services and wholesale, $365.6M (up 2.2%); News and advertising, $96.6M (down 15.5%); mobile, $19.9M (new).

With more visibility, the company's reinstating full-year guidance: It now expects growth in revenue (ex-mobile) and in EBITDA, and forecasts capex of less than $1.3B.

It's expecting share repurchases of about $1.7B.

Press release