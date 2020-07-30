A Walmart (NYSE:WMT) employee memo confirms it's cutting corporate jobs, a move that Bloomberg earlier reported would number in the hundreds of job losses.

Bloomberg reports the memo says the company's "streamlining some roles so we can be more effective and efficient," while it also plans to create new roles (mainly in supply chain, stores and other facilities).

The company says it's also enhancing support for affected workers, and that they'll be paid through the end of the fiscal year as they look for new roles.

Those taking a new role will get a year of salary protection and this year's bonus. Those who don't will get this year's bonus, transition benefits and any eligible severance.