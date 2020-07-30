Husky Energy (OTCPK:HUSKF) says it plans to ramp up production in Q3, as ~30K bbl/day remain curtailed in western Canada and the U.S. after as much as 80K bbl/day were shuttered at the start of Q2.

Throughput at Husky's Ohio refineries also has recovered to a ~85% utilization rate, the company said during today's earnings conference call, adding it expects the path forward will be "bumpy."

Husky said it expects full-year capex of C$1.6B-C$1.8B and could reduce its 2021 spending to C$1.2B-C$1.4B.

Meanwhile, Canadian oil producing peer Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) says it aims to restart all but 5K bbl/day of its shut-ins during H2 after cutting 25K bbl/day of production in April.

Baytex says it pumped 72.5K boe/day during Q2, down 26% Q/Q.

Both stocks fell sharply in today's trade after reporting Q2 results (I, II).