XPO Logistics slips on weak Q2 shipping metrics

Jul. 30, 2020 6:57 PM ETXPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO)
  • XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) -3.7% after-hours despite reporting a smaller than expected Q2 loss, but the $0.63/share adjusted loss swung from a $1.28/share a year ago and revenues fell 17% to $3.5B from $4.24B in the same period last year.
  • Q2 adjusted EBITDA sank 62% Y/Y to $172M from $455M, and XPO generated $214M in cash flow from operations.
  • XPO's adjusted operating ratio in the LTL sector tumbled to 90.1% from 80.3% in the year-ago quarter, as revenue in the unit excluding fuel fell 20.7% to $792M from $999M.
  • The drop in LTL revenue was fueled by a 19% decline in pounds per day shipped to 61.99M from 76.52M a year ago, and shipments per day dipped 15% to 45.6M from 53.7M.
  • After withdrawing full-year guidance in April due to COVID-19 uncertainties, the company now foresees Q3 adjusted EBITDA of "at least" $350M.
  • "The ramifications of COVID-19 dominated" Q2, CEO Bradley Jacobs says, but "business trends improved across our segments and geographies as the quarter progressed, and continued in July."
