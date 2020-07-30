Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) reports a Q2 loss of 2.7B reais ($524M), compared with net income of 18.9B reais in the year-earlier period.

Q2 adjusted EBITDA dropped 23.5% Y/Y to 25B reais, helped by a court victory in a major tax dispute; without one-off items, the company says EBITDA would have come in at 17.7B reais.

Q2 revenue fell 29.9% to 50.9B reais, with the company citing Brent prices of $65/bbl in February that plunged to $19/bbl in April due to contracting global demand.

Q2 production fell 3.7% Q/Q but rose 6.4% Y/Y to 2.8M boe/day due to the sharp drop in demand related to COVID-19.

Petrobras recently said ~10K employees had signed up for its voluntary buyout program, as it moves ahead with plans to pare its workforce from 45K-plus to ~30K in the long term.