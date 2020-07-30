Four of the big 5 tech companies, which include Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) put on a show with earnings Thursday, as the near collective $5 trillion in market value helped lift the Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) ETF higher in after hours trading amid stronger than expected quarterly results.

All beat expectations, which had logically dipped, creating a lower bar (e.g. see AMZN's expectations trajectory here, and Alphabet's here) as the pandemic crisis ensued, but the companies, with the exception of Google parent Alphabet, showed top-line revenue growth, showing the tech-centric companies are flourishing in light of the crisis.

It's not news, given the work-from-home trend has led many prognosticators to espouse an accelerated tech trend. Indeed, PC shipments were up 11% y/y in Q2, with HP (NYSE:HPQ) and Lenovo leading the way. But the concentration of value in big tech led some to indicate investors may have gotten ahead of themselves, so much so, that Fundstrat's Tom Lee last week opted to dispute such a characterization of the mega-cap tech's concentration in the S&P 500.

Sitting then at 22% of the S&P 500's market cap, he argued that the companies comprise 18% of the S&P's earnings and are more than 80% of earnings growth, showing investors may not be out of step with fundamentals after all, despite the fact that the names led most of the market cap-weighted S&P's recovery from the March lows.