Slick trading in oil, gas and other petroleum products saved Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) and Total (NYSE:TOT) from what could have been the worst quarter ever for the oil and gas industry.

Shell and Total did not disclose exactly how much money they made from their trading operations but lift little doubt that they were able to exploit extreme price volatility during April's record supply glut.

Q2 was "the best on record" for Shell's trading unit, CFO Jessica Uhl said on today's earnings conference call.

"Oil trading is a secret," Total CEO Patrick Pouyanne said during his own call, adding it made ~$500M more than usual but refusing to disclose the normal baseline.

But Shell's "very strong trading and optimization performance" in Q2 is not likely to repeat in Q3, Uhl said, since market volatility has eased and the contango - with spot prices much lower than forward prices - has diminished significantly.

Shell's $638M in adjusted net income for Q2 was down 82% from a year ago but far better than the average analyst estimate of a $664M, while Total posted a surprise Q2 profit of $126M, compared with expectations for a loss of $443M.