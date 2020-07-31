Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) announced that Dr. Elizabeth Nabel has resigned from the board, effective today.

The board accepted her resignation "out of an abundance of caution to avoid any potential of even apparent conflict of interest on her part or on Moderna's part" - given that Brigham and Women's Hospital (of which Nabel is president) is making final preparations as a site in the Phase 3 trial of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Brigham and Women's Hospital is one of 89 clinical trial sites in the Phase 3 trial of mRNA-1273.