Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has wrapped a number of deals with the big three music companies, giving it the right to show music videos on the platform, Bloomberg reports.

Partnerships with Universal Music Group (OTCPK:VIVHY), Sony Music Entertainment (NYSE:SNE) and Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) are expected to be formally announced soon, according to the report.

Facebook previously had deals with rights holders for use of audio (for when users upload clips with the music in background) but not permission to show the official videos.

In some discussions, Facebook is reportedly willing to pay video production costs and to promote the video on its services to boost viewership.

It's another step into what could be much more lucrative video advertising, and competing against music- and video-centric services like TikTok (BDNCE).