Asia-Pacific stocks mixed as U.S. economy contracts at record pace

Japan -2.34% as yen strengthened on dismal U.S. economic data. Worries over a delay in economic recovery kept the USD under pressure, falling as low as 104.20 in Asia trade. However, the region's factory output rebounded and jobless rate dipped on lockdown lift.

China +0.32% after the manufacturing PMI index rose to 51.1 in July from 50.9 in June, beating analyst expectations of 50.7.

Hong Kong +0.14% .

Australia -1.73% . Market sentiment is bearish following the mixed cues from Wall Street and virus worries.

South Korea -0.25% . Shares are lower as bleak U.S. data dashed global recovery hopes.

U.S. GDP collapsed at a 32.9% annualized rate in Q2, the deepest decline since the Great Depression, while jobless claims rose, adding to signs the momentum of economic recovery has slowed.