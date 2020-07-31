In a world first, Australia says it will force Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Google (GOOG, GOOGL) to pay media businesses for news content.

The government says it will give the tech giants three months to negotiate fair pay with Australia's media businesses, a step tried (and failed) elsewhere.

"It’s about a fair go for Australian news media businesses; it’s about ensuring that we have increased competition, increased consumer protection and a sustainable media landscape,” says Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, saying other companies could follow as targets of the proposed legislation.

But Google says the move is heavy-handed and could impede the digital economy, as it discounts the value Google provides in free clicks on publishers' content.