Twitter's (NYSE:TWTR) high-visibility hacking this month involved some old-fashioned social engineering - targeting a small number of employees through telephone conversation.

The "spear-phishing" attack sought to get specific employee credentials to get access to internal support tools, Twitter says.

"Not all of the employees that were initially targeted had permissions to use account management tools, but the attackers used their credentials to access our internal systems and gain information about our processes. This knowledge then enabled them to target additional employees who did have access to our account support tools," the company says.

Using obtained credentials, the attackers targeted 130 accounts, ultimately tweeting from 45, accessing direct messages of 36, and downloading the Twitter data of 7, the company says.

The breach has drawn scrutiny, as lawmakers press for more information and the FBI investigates.