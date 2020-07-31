Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) says production across most of its commodities fell during H1, but a strong performance in trading should lift the company to the top end of guidance for the full year.

Glencore expects its marketing division will come in near the upper end of the $2.2B-$3.2B guidance range this year.

Copper production slid 11% to 588.1K metric tons for the six months ended June 30, while cobalt output plunged 33% to 14.3K mt due to the closure of the Mutanda mine in Democratic Republic of Congo.

Zinc production rose 3% but all other commodities' offtake, including nickel and lead, declined in the period; coal and oil output also fell.

The miner maintains full-year guidance for most of its commodities including copper and cobalt but expects to mine 14% less coal mainly due to the continued closure of its Prodeco operation in Colombia.