The U.K.'s major economic crimes investigator has charged an Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) subsidiary and three individuals in connection with a defense contract the country arranged with Saudi Arabia.

Airbus says the Serious Fraud Office's investigation related to contractual arrangements that predated its acquisition of the subsidiary, SPT Special Project Management Ltd.

The charges represent a step forward in one of the SFO's most politically sensitive probes, which has been viewed as a potential threat to the U.K.'s relationship with the Saudis.

Airbus in January agreed to pay a combined €3.6B ($4.2B) to prosecutors in France, the U.K. and the U.S. to settle bribery and corruption allegations spanning its aerospace business in more than a dozen countries; the allegations involving GPT were not part of that deal.