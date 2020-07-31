PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had to pay ~$750M to secure $1.4B of liability coverage for the next 12 months, with only a little more than half dedicated to potential fire claims, CFO Jason Wells said during Thursday's earnings conference call.

"That's a fancy way for saying nobody would sell them wildfire insurance," CreditSights utility analyst Andy DeVries tells Bloomberg.

PG&E hopes to recover its insurance costs through customer rates, but said it remains unclear whether it "will be able to obtain full recovery of its significantly increased insurance premiums."

PG&E is not the only California utility seeing skyrocketing insurance premiums, as Southern California Edison (NYSE:EIX) said this week it had pay ~$450M to secure $1B in fire insurance through June 2021.

PG&E generally beat analyst expectations in its first post-bankruptcy quarterly earnings report.