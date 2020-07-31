Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) say they will supply Japan with 120M doses of their mRNA-based vaccine candidate against the coronavirus in H1 2021; financial details are not disclosed.

The companies say they are on track to seek regulatory review for the vaccine as early as this October, with a goal of manufacturing up to 100M doses for use globally by the end of 2020.

Earlier this week, Pfizer and BioNTech announced the start of late-stage human trials for their BNT162b2 vaccine candidate.