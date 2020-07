Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) has priced public offering of an additional $25M of its 6.000% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Notes due 2030 at 100.617% of par.

Interest on the notes will be payable semi-annually in arrears, and a floating rate per annum equal to a benchmark rate, which is expected to be Three-Month Term SOFR, plus a spread of 588 bps from and including July 1, 2025.

Closing date is August 3, 2020.

Net proceeds will be ~$24.8M and will be used for general corporate purposes.