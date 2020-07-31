Eletrobras divests it certain wind energy assets to Omega Geracao

Brazilian renewable energy company Omega Geracao, agreed to buy 582.8 MW of wind energy assets from Eletrobras (NYSE:EBR) for BRL1.5 (~$290.9M).

Omega will buy Eletrobras’ 78% stake in Santo Vitoria do Palmar complex and its 99.9% stakes the wind power assets Hermenegildo 1, 2, 3 and Chui.

For the 402-MW Santa Vitoria asset in Lot 1, Omega will pay ~BRL 1B, including BRL 434.5M in cash and BRL 577M in assumed debt.

With a combined capacity of 180.8 MW, the other four wind parks were sold for BRL 512.7M, including BRK 378.7M.