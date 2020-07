Nokia (NYSE:NOK) +10% in premarket on strong EPS beat and upbeat cash performance.

Despite revenue being lower 10% Y/Y amid COVID-19 and China, the company managed to eke out Gaap EPS of €0.01 and Non-Gaap EPS of €0.06 due to strong margin expansion, primarily driven by mobile access.

Free cash flow of €265M vs. -€1.04B in 2Q19

The company raised its FY20 Adj. EPS guidance to €0.25 from prior €0.23/share, Adj. operating margin to 9.5% from 9.0%, FCF to be clearly positive from positive.

