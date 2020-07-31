Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) soars 48% premarket on heels of submitting a patent application for the potential use of nasally administered Foralumab, a fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb), for the treatment of COVID-19 alone or in combination with other anti-viral drugs.

The company has a worldwide exclusive license for nasal administration of Foralumab and other anti-CD3 mAbs for the treatment of neurodegenerative and other diseases.

Based on animal studies, the nasal and oral administration of Foralumab offers the potential for the immunotherapy of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases in a safe manner by the induction of regulatory T-cells.