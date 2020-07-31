Though FQ3 is primary selling season for warm weather outdoor recreation products, Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) reported 21.5% top-line decline, as customer inventory and replenishment and consumer sell-through patterns have shifted due to COVID-19.

Segment sales: Fishing -19.9%, Camping -34.4%, Watercraft Recreation +17.3% and Diving -47.2%.

Gross margin unchanged at 45.2%; Operating margin rate fell 660 bps to 9.3%; Net income was $12.9M vs. $22.1M a year ago.

“During the quarter, where appropriate, we reduced expenses; however, at this time, the challenge is keeping pace with demand, with a focus on ending the year strong,” said David W. Johnson, Chief Financial Officer. “Our debt-free balance sheet and our healthy cash position will be beneficial as we continue to work through challenges ahead and make smart investments to strengthen the business and drive value for our shareholders.”

Johnson Outdoor shares rose 22% since the beginning of the year.

