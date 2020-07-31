Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) +5.3% pre-market after reporting lower Q2 earnings and revenues from a year earlier as a result of the impact from COVID-19 while beating analyst estimates.

Q2 net income fell to $458M from $1.62B in the prior-year period, including $122M in losses from the settlements of pension obligations, while revenues sank 31% to $10B but also topped expectations.

Q2 revenues fell across Caterpillar's businesses but by less than expected: Construction Industries revenues fell 37% Y/Y to $6.46B, Resource Industries tumbled 35% to $2.82B, and Energy and Transportation slid 24% to $5.48B.

Q2 operating profit margin was 7.8%, compared with 15.3% for the year-earlier quarter.

Dealers decreased machine and engine inventories by ~$1.4B, compared with an increase of $500M a year ago.

Caterpillar withdrew its earnings guidance in March because of the uncertainties caused by the pandemic and still does not provide a full-year financial outlook.