PropTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:PTAC) and Porch.com have entered into a agreement, resulting in Porch becoming a publicly listed company.

The combined company will have an estimated post-transaction EV of $523M, consisting of an estimated equity value of $728M and $205M in cash and no debt.

The net proceeds raised will be used to support Porch’s working capital, pay down debt and fund expansion through acquisitions.

Transaction includes a $150M of private investment at $10/share ((common stock)) led by Wellington Management Company, LLP.

Post transaction, PropTech will be renamed Porch.com and is expected to remain listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the new ticker symbol “PRCH.”