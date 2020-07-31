Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) says executive VP and co-COO Robert Blue will become its new President and CEO, effective Oct. 1, when current Chairman, President and CEO Thomas Farrell will become Executive Chair.

The other co-COO, Diane Leopold, will become the sole COO, responsible for all the company's operating segments.

Farrell joined Dominion in 1995, was promoted to President and CEO in 2006 and added the role of Chairman in 2007.

Leopold also joined the company in 1995, while Blue came on board in 2005.