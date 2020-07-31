Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) will collaborate with BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) on a clinical trial evaluating the combination of PD-1 inhibitor Libtayo (cemiplimab) and the latter's BNT111 FixVac candidate for the second-line treatment of patients with advanced cutaneous melanoma.

The parties will equally share development costs for the trial and will supply their respective products. Each will also retain full commercial rights for their respective products.

BNT111, comprised of four melanoma antigens (NY-ESO-1, MAGE-A3, tyrosinase, and TPTE), is the most advanced FixVac candidate in the BNTX's pipeline.

The study should launch in Q4.