Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) and development partner GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) have joined the U.S. government's Operation Warp Speed aimed at accelerating the development of a COVID-19 recombinant protein-based vaccine.

The Feds will provide up to $2.1B to support the effort, more than half to help fund development and the remainder to pay for the delivery of 100M doses. The government will have an option to buy up to an additional 500M doses.

Sanofi is leading development and registration, while both companies scaling are up manufacturing of the antigen and adjuvant to produce up to 1B doses per year.

A Phase 1/2 clinical trial will launch in September, followed by a Phase 3 by year-end. If all goes well, Sanofi will file a marketing application in H1 2021.