U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) +3% pre-market after posting a lighter-than-expected Q2 loss, while revenues plunged 56% Y/Y and 36% Q/Q to $172.5M.

The company says it is experiencing a rebound in whole grain industrial sand sales as customers restart temporarily idled plants, and it expects its filtration product lines to continue to perform well, driven by demand for food and beverage products.

Q2 overall tons sold fell 61% Y/Y and 54% Q/Q to 1.9M; oil and gas tons sold fell 72% Y/Y and 65% Q/Q to 1.11M, and Industrial & Specialty tons sold fell 19% Y/Y and 17% Q/Q to 792K.

Q2 oil and gas revenues fell 73% Y/Y and 53% Q/Q to $72.5M, and Industrial & Specialty revenues fell 18% Y/Y and 12% Q/Q to $100M.

The company suspended its quarterly dividend in May.