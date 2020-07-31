Merck (MRK) Q2 results:

Revenues: $10,872M (-7.6%).

Key Product Sales: Keytruda: $3,388M (+29%); Januvia / Janumet: $1,344M (-7%); Gardasil / Gardasil 9: $656M (-26%); Proquad, M-M-R II and Varivax: $378M (-44%); Bridion: $224M (-19%); Isentress / Isentress HD: $196M (-11%); Rotateq: $168M (-2%); Simponi: $191M (-11%); Lynparza: $178M (+61%); Zetia / Vytorin: $175M (-24%); Lenvima: $151M (+57%); Pneumovax 23: $117M (-31%).

Net Income: $3,002M (+12.4%); EPS: $1.18 (+14.6%); non-GAAP Net Income: $3,484M (+3.8%); non-GAAP EPS: $1.37 (+5.4%).

2020 Guidance: $47.2B-48.7B from $46.1B-48.1B vs. average analyst expectation of $47.33B; GAAP EPS: $4.58-4.73 from $4.12-4.32; Non-GAAP EPS: $5.63-5.78 from $5.17-5.37. The midpoint of analyst expectation is $5.31.

Shares are up 3% premarket.

Previously: Merck EPS beats by $0.32, beats on revenue (July 31)